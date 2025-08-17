Six alleged Chinese online scammers arrested with Thai helper in Chanthaburi

The Thai suspect, identified as Thirasak, 37, a resident of Chanthaburi, allegedly guided the group across the border via a natural trail.

Charges and allegations

The six Chinese suspects were charged with unlawful entry into the kingdom, while Thirasak was charged with assisting and facilitating illegal entry.

Authorities said the Chinese nationals are suspected of being members of an online scam network operating in Cambodia.

The seven suspects were taken to Pong Nam Ron police station for legal proceedings.

