Six alleged Chinese online scammers arrested with Thai helper in Chanthaburi

Thai authorities arrested six alleged Chinese online scammers after they illegally crossed the border from Cambodia on Saturday night, along with their Thai accomplice.
Immigration police, paramilitary rangers, and Chanthaburi police coordinated the arrest of the seven suspects as they entered Thailand near the Ban Phak Kard border crossing in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi.
The six Chinese nationals were identified as:
Han Bing was the only female suspect.
The Thai suspect, identified as Thirasak, 37, a resident of Chanthaburi, allegedly guided the group across the border via a natural trail.
The six Chinese suspects were charged with unlawful entry into the kingdom, while Thirasak was charged with assisting and facilitating illegal entry.
Authorities said the Chinese nationals are suspected of being members of an online scam network operating in Cambodia.
The seven suspects were taken to Pong Nam Ron police station for legal proceedings.