Six alleged Chinese online scammers arrested with Thai helper in Chanthaburi

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17, 2025

Six Chinese nationals and a Thai man were arrested in Chanthaburi after illegally crossing from Cambodia, suspected of running online scams.

Thai authorities arrested six alleged Chinese online scammers after they illegally crossed the border from Cambodia on Saturday night, along with their Thai accomplice.

Immigration police, paramilitary rangers, and Chanthaburi police coordinated the arrest of the seven suspects as they entered Thailand near the Ban Phak Kard border crossing in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi.

Suspects identified

The six Chinese nationals were identified as:

  • Han Bing, 33, female
  • Li Huang, 40
  • He Chun Lin, 33
  • Li Zhi Dong, 19
  • Ji Jian Guang, 20
  • Chao Wen Shen, 33

Han Bing was the only female suspect.

The Thai suspect, identified as Thirasak, 37, a resident of Chanthaburi, allegedly guided the group across the border via a natural trail.

Charges and allegations

The six Chinese suspects were charged with unlawful entry into the kingdom, while Thirasak was charged with assisting and facilitating illegal entry.

Authorities said the Chinese nationals are suspected of being members of an online scam network operating in Cambodia.

The seven suspects were taken to Pong Nam Ron police station for legal proceedings.
 

