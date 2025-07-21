Myanmar Scammers Adopt Starlink in Bid to Evade Internet Blackout

Despite concerted efforts by Thailand to cripple their operations by cutting internet cables, Myanmar's notorious call centre scammers are proving resilient, now turning to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet.

The shift has led to a noticeable proliferation of Starlink's distinctive white dishes across rooftops in Myawaddy, a key hub for these criminal enterprises. Analysts suggest Starlink has become their primary means of telecommunications access.

The problem, it appears, "persists," even after Thai authorities severed the internet lines. These scam gangs have effectively bypassed traditional phone and cable connections, opting for Starlink's satellite-based service.

Data from mobile phones, shared with Nikkei Asia by the International Justice Mission (IJM) – a US human rights group combating human trafficking – reveals that these criminal outfits have more than "doubled" their use of Starlink since the initial cable cuts.

"This is an emerging trend," noted Eric Heinz, a global analyst at IJM. "You'll especially see an increase in KK Park and in some of the larger buildings," he added, referring to scam centres in Myawaddy. "In Google satellite photos, you can see numerous small Starlink antennas on the rooftops."

To gauge the extent of Starlink's adoption by these criminal groups, IJM gathered mobile phone data via advertising industry tools and mobile network providers.

Heinz cautioned that the collected data might still be an underestimate of the actual Starlink connections but nonetheless indicates a clear trend.