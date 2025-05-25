3 Locations tied to brutal Chinese mafia-run scam operations

Krittiya (last name withheld), a coordinator for a civil society network assisting victims of human trafficking, revealed that a letter was submitted on May 24, 2025, to the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand. The letter calls for urgent intervention to assist 157 individuals believed to be victims of trafficking, currently trapped in areas controlled by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region.
According to Krittiya, embassies, families, and victims themselves have been pleading for help — but no government agency has successfully intervened. She criticized Thai authorities for their inconsistent and selective response, often providing assistance only in high-profile or viral cases, such as the rescue of a Chinese actress or instances that attract significant international attention, like videos showing victims being electrocuted.
“In less-publicized cases, even when victims and their families reach out for help, they are ignored. There is often little to no coordination or effort to intervene,” she said.
Despite these challenges, Krittiya said her network has continued to document and respond to calls for help, coordinating with every available channel to secure the release of trafficking victims since May 2024. This work has been done without significant government support, and in an environment where Thailand still lacks a clear national policy or strong position against scam syndicates and human trafficking networks operating along its border.
She added that on February 12, 2025, DKBA authorities handed over 260 individuals to Thailand’s Ratchamanu Task Force. Following screening by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Tak province, 258 were officially identified as trafficking victims.
Subsequently, on February 19, 2025, the Thai government introduced a new trilateral policy in cooperation with Myanmar and China. Under this framework, foreign nationals trafficked into Myanmar to work in illegal operations are to be repatriated through official Myanmar channels. Their respective embassies must coordinate with Thai and Myanmar authorities to arrange repatriation. Once these individuals arrive in Thailand, they are required to leave the country within 24 hours.
The lack of effective coordination between Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Myanmar’s authorities—particularly when dealing with embassies of countries that do not maintain diplomatic missions in Thailand—has led to serious delays and uncertainty in repatriating foreign trafficking victims. Some individuals have been forced to wait as long as three to four months for assistance, prompting protests at DKBA-run camps in April.
Additional concerns have emerged as Chinese mafia groups have reportedly entered DKBA camps to coerce victims into returning to forced labor. These groups, known for physical abuse, sexual violence, and the use of weapons, have created a climate of fear and instability. Victims—especially women, pregnant individuals, and those with serious health conditions—lack access to proper medical care and remain in limbo, suffering without adequate treatment or hope of timely repatriation.
According to survivor testimonies, three particularly abusive sites within DKBA territory have been identified:
HONG TAI Company, Tai Chang 1
Dekp Park, Wawlay
Hexin Company, Tai Chang 2
Despite multiple attempts to coordinate cross-border medical evacuations to Mae Sot Hospital, these efforts have not been supported. Some victims have died while waiting for repatriation; others remain at risk of miscarriage or medical complications. In some cases—such as Ethiopian nationals without financial backing—victims are left waiting indefinitely.
Over the past year, Thailand has focused on enforcement tactics such as cutting internet, electricity, and fuel supplies to scam compounds, and sealing border routes. However, these measures have had limited effect. While a handful of scam centers have closed or relocated deeper into remote territory, the broader criminal networks remain operational—relying on Starlink satellite internet and fuel smuggled across the border.
“More than 10,000 foreign nationals have been repatriated,” said Krittiya. “But the actual ringleaders—those orchestrating and financing these human trafficking and scam operations—have not been prosecuted. Despite estimates from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) placing the number of victims in Myanmar at between 100,000 and 120,000 individuals from over 45 countries, less than 10% have been rescued.”
She added that the Thai government still lacks a coherent human rights policy to protect trafficking survivors. On the contrary, recent practices suggest a deprioritization of victim screening processes—especially the use of the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which is essential to identifying trafficking indicators and ensuring appropriate protection, investigation, and legal action against those responsible for transnational trafficking and labor exploitation.
The network has therefore appealed to the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand to act as a liaison between embassies of the victims’ home countries and affected nations. It urges the commission and related agencies to coordinate an international response aimed at halting this ongoing crisis, ensuring the protection of survivors in line with human rights principles, and facilitating the immediate release and repatriation of the 157 victims still detained—along with others yet to be identified or reached.