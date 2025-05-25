3 Locations tied to brutal Chinese mafia-run scam operations

Krittiya (last name withheld), a coordinator for a civil society network assisting victims of human trafficking, revealed that a letter was submitted on May 24, 2025, to the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand. The letter calls for urgent intervention to assist 157 individuals believed to be victims of trafficking, currently trapped in areas controlled by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region.

According to Krittiya, embassies, families, and victims themselves have been pleading for help — but no government agency has successfully intervened. She criticized Thai authorities for their inconsistent and selective response, often providing assistance only in high-profile or viral cases, such as the rescue of a Chinese actress or instances that attract significant international attention, like videos showing victims being electrocuted.

“In less-publicized cases, even when victims and their families reach out for help, they are ignored. There is often little to no coordination or effort to intervene,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Krittiya said her network has continued to document and respond to calls for help, coordinating with every available channel to secure the release of trafficking victims since May 2024. This work has been done without significant government support, and in an environment where Thailand still lacks a clear national policy or strong position against scam syndicates and human trafficking networks operating along its border.