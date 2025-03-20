Blaze hits alleged call-centre scam base in Shwe Kokko border town

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the top floor of a 10-storey building in Shwe Kokko, a town in Myawaddy township on the Thailand-Myanmar border, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) reported.
A BGF representative said the flames were now under control, and officials are investigating the site to assess the damage and determine the cause of the fire.
A Thai official in Tak province, located across the Moei River from Shwe Kokko, said the building, clearly visible from the Thai side, is a hotel owned by the Chinese conglomerate Yatai International Holding Group.
Security officials had previously suspected the building of being used as a base for call-centre scam operations. However, following a recent crackdown by the BGF on illegal businesses and human trafficking in Shwe Kokko, many of these groups are believed to have relocated.
Last week, the BGF announced the repatriation of 7,968 foreigners, including Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian nationals, over the past 30 days since the start of the operation. According to the BGF, investigations showed that 98% of those repatriated had knowingly come to work in Shwe Kokko, rather than being deceived by human traffickers.
The BGF’s crackdown came after Thailand decided to cut off electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas on February 5, in an effort to combat call-centre fraud. The affected areas include Myawaddy, Tachileik, and Phaya Thonsu townships.