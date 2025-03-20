Blaze hits alleged call-centre scam base in Shwe Kokko border town

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the top floor of a 10-storey building in Shwe Kokko, a town in Myawaddy township on the Thailand-Myanmar border, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) reported.

A BGF representative said the flames were now under control, and officials are investigating the site to assess the damage and determine the cause of the fire.

A Thai official in Tak province, located across the Moei River from Shwe Kokko, said the building, clearly visible from the Thai side, is a hotel owned by the Chinese conglomerate Yatai International Holding Group.