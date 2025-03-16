Nation TV gets a first-hand view of the call-centre hideout in Myawaddy

Nation TV was taken around a call-centre hideout in Shwe Kokko city by the Border Guard Force (BGF) across the border in Myanmar to witness the current conditions.
Nation TV continues to cover the operation against call-centre gangs along the Thai-Myanmar border, specifically in Myawaddy’s Shwe Kokko area. The BGF has successfully arrested numerous foreign suspects involved in these illegal operations.
During an on-site inspection of the crackdown in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy, BGF spokesperson Lt-Colonel Naing Maung Sai personally led the Nation TV team from Myawaddy to the area. The team visited buildings used by Chinese-backed call-centre gangs, which have been raided by the anti-call-centre crime task force. Authorities have taken control of the premises, detaining foreign suspects and seizing various equipment.
The Nation TV team inquired about the number of buildings used by the call-centre gangs. The BGF spokesperson said: "Consider that we have detained over 7,693 foreign suspects—imagine how many buildings it would take to house them."
When asked about the fate of these buildings, he said that the BGF had taken control of all of them. They would be repurposed, as they were established through illegal investments.
Along the route, the surroundings reflected ongoing construction efforts. The BGF has invested nearly 20 million baht in road development, and numerous buildings are under construction, funded by Chinese investors who leased land from the central government.
Upon entering Shwe Kokko, while the recent month-long crackdown has noticeably reduced the population, daily life in the town continues as usual.
The BGF spokesperson then took the Nation TV team to see a seven-storey building used by a Chinese-run call-centre gang. From the outside, it appeared like any other regular building without any fences or barriers. Once inside, the ground floor and first floor featured a large hall filled with hundreds of tables and chairs, capable of accommodating 300 to 400 people.
The Nation TV team also discovered a sign in Chinese reading "Stairs to Success" inside the room, intended to motivate the call-centre workers. On the third floor, the team found approximately 20 bedrooms, each with six beds, private bathrooms, and air-conditioning for comfort.
Meanwhile, equipment such as computer screens, PCs, mobile phones, and other devices were being packed into wooden crates, preparing to be weighed before notifying the Chinese government. This is to calculate the need for sending a plane to transport the equipment for data verification to determine whether it is linked to the call-centre gang.
During the visit to the site where foreign nationals are detained, particularly Chinese individuals, it was observed that they had covered their faces with cloth and paper, which was unusual for people claiming to have been deceived into working for the call-centre gang.
The Anti-Call Centre Gang Committee held its latest meeting on March 13, where it was decided to investigate businesses operating in the buildings within Shwe Kokko town without prior notice. If any illegal activities were found, legal action would be taken immediately. Additionally, six Chinese nationals with ongoing cases will soon be sent back to the Chinese government for further prosecution.