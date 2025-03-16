Nation TV gets a first-hand view of the call-centre hideout in Myawaddy

The BGF spokesperson then took the Nation TV team to see a seven-storey building used by a Chinese-run call-centre gang. From the outside, it appeared like any other regular building without any fences or barriers. Once inside, the ground floor and first floor featured a large hall filled with hundreds of tables and chairs, capable of accommodating 300 to 400 people.

The Nation TV team also discovered a sign in Chinese reading "Stairs to Success" inside the room, intended to motivate the call-centre workers. On the third floor, the team found approximately 20 bedrooms, each with six beds, private bathrooms, and air-conditioning for comfort.

Meanwhile, equipment such as computer screens, PCs, mobile phones, and other devices were being packed into wooden crates, preparing to be weighed before notifying the Chinese government. This is to calculate the need for sending a plane to transport the equipment for data verification to determine whether it is linked to the call-centre gang.

During the visit to the site where foreign nationals are detained, particularly Chinese individuals, it was observed that they had covered their faces with cloth and paper, which was unusual for people claiming to have been deceived into working for the call-centre gang.

The Anti-Call Centre Gang Committee held its latest meeting on March 13, where it was decided to investigate businesses operating in the buildings within Shwe Kokko town without prior notice. If any illegal activities were found, legal action would be taken immediately. Additionally, six Chinese nationals with ongoing cases will soon be sent back to the Chinese government for further prosecution.