Myanmar detains more Chinese and Indonesian nationals for illegal entry

In addition, the Minister of Security and Border Affairs of the Kayin State Government, Colonel Min Thu Kyaw, and officials, monitored and checked the personal information, records and the status of the census of the 161 foreign nationals who were detained and will be repatriated to their respective countries, on the morning of March 15.

Then, he met and coordinated with the department officials to ensure the accuracy of the census data, the accommodation, health, security, and transfer processes of the detained foreign nationals, and to ensure that they can be transferred as soon as possible and systematically.