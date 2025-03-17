Myanmar detains more Chinese and Indonesian nationals for illegal entry

Foreign nationals who illegally entered Myanmar through border routes via neighboring countries including Thailand and committed online gambling, online fraud, and other crimes in Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay and KK Park areas of Kayin State have been detained on March 15.
The departmental joint teams are working to collect personal information and records necessary to repatriate the detained foreign nationals to their respective countries immediately.
In addition, the Minister of Security and Border Affairs of the Kayin State Government, Colonel Min Thu Kyaw, and officials, monitored and checked the personal information, records and the status of the census of the 161 foreign nationals who were detained and will be repatriated to their respective countries, on the morning of March 15.
Then, he met and coordinated with the department officials to ensure the accuracy of the census data, the accommodation, health, security, and transfer processes of the detained foreign nationals, and to ensure that they can be transferred as soon as possible and systematically.
From January 30 to March 15, a total of 6,436 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were identified and detained, of which 3,588 were systematically transferred to relevant countries through Thailand by legal procedures. The remaining 2,848 foreign nationals are ready to be transferred to relevant countries and are being well-maintained.
The government will continue to investigate and take action against various crimes, including online gambling and online fraud, in Myanmar’s border areas, in a national manner, in cooperation with international organizations and the public.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network