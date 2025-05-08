Phumtham says cutting electricity, Internet, and oil to online scammers proves effective

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated on Thursday that recent government measures targeting call-centre gangs operating along the Myanmar border have been effective. These measures include cutting off electricity, petrol, and internet access to areas where scam operations are based.
Phumtham explained that after three months of enforcement, the number of online scam gangs operating on the Myanmar side near Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district and Tak’s Mae Sot district has significantly decreased. The disruption has forced many gangs to relocate to other areas.
The Thai government's efforts have also prompted Myanmar authorities to intensify their own crackdown. In coordination with Thai officials, they have begun arresting foreign nationals working with the scam gangs and repatriating them to their home countries.
Phumtham revealed that while Chinese nationals have been successfully repatriated, several individuals from African and Latin American countries remain stranded in Thailand. The Thai government is currently unable to establish contact with their home countries for repatriation.
Some private foundations have stepped in to assist these individuals, providing shelter and support for those identified as victims of the scam networks.
Phumtham also said Thailand is working with Cambodian authorities to combat scam gangs operating on Cambodian soil. Thai officials have specifically requested assistance in apprehending the key leaders of these criminal networks.
However, Phumtham noted that the same strategy of cutting off utilities cannot be applied along the Cambodian and Lao borders. In those areas, gangs are more likely to find alternative sources of electricity, oil, and internet connectivity, making the approach less effective.
Addressing concerns from local traders, Phumtham dismissed claims that the measures had obstructed exports to Myanmar. He clarified that there are official channels for cross-border trade and that restrictions only apply to goods like oil, which could be misused by criminal groups.
Phumtham concluded by saying that once the enforcement reaches the four-month mark, the government will reassess the measures to determine whether adjustments or extensions are necessary.