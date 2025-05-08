Phumtham says cutting electricity, Internet, and oil to online scammers proves effective

Thai-Cambodian Coordination Underway

Phumtham also said Thailand is working with Cambodian authorities to combat scam gangs operating on Cambodian soil. Thai officials have specifically requested assistance in apprehending the key leaders of these criminal networks.

Challenges in Applying Measures to Other Borders

However, Phumtham noted that the same strategy of cutting off utilities cannot be applied along the Cambodian and Lao borders. In those areas, gangs are more likely to find alternative sources of electricity, oil, and internet connectivity, making the approach less effective.

Export Concerns Addressed

Addressing concerns from local traders, Phumtham dismissed claims that the measures had obstructed exports to Myanmar. He clarified that there are official channels for cross-border trade and that restrictions only apply to goods like oil, which could be misused by criminal groups.

Government to Review Measures After Four Months

Phumtham concluded by saying that once the enforcement reaches the four-month mark, the government will reassess the measures to determine whether adjustments or extensions are necessary.

