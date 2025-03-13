Tak to be designated as special zone to combat call centre scams

Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Forces, revealed on Thursday that he plans to request the National Security Council (NSC) to declare five districts in Tak province as special zones to address the growing issue of call centre scams.

Songwit, who also serves as the director of the centre for security threat prevention and suppression in the border area, mentioned that the centre has been discussing the repatriation of foreign nationals from Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myanmar.

He noted that more than 3,000 people have been repatriated so far, but the process has been slow due to delays in Myawaddy township. He explained that repatriation could occur at a rate of 500 individuals per day, but there are still around 4,000 people awaiting return to their home countries.

Thailand is currently in discussions with relevant agencies regarding the repatriation of African nationals awaiting assistance.