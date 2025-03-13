Tak to be designated as special zone to combat call centre scams

Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Forces, revealed on Thursday that he plans to request the National Security Council (NSC) to declare five districts in Tak province as special zones to address the growing issue of call centre scams.
Songwit, who also serves as the director of the centre for security threat prevention and suppression in the border area, mentioned that the centre has been discussing the repatriation of foreign nationals from Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myanmar.
He noted that more than 3,000 people have been repatriated so far, but the process has been slow due to delays in Myawaddy township. He explained that repatriation could occur at a rate of 500 individuals per day, but there are still around 4,000 people awaiting return to their home countries.
Thailand is currently in discussions with relevant agencies regarding the repatriation of African nationals awaiting assistance.
Songwit highlighted that the centre has been working on addressing illegal border crossings. The Naresuan Task Force, police, and security officers have apprehended a significant number of individuals attempting to enter Thailand illegally. He emphasised the need for stronger measures to prevent such activity.
He also noted that the Immigration Bureau and local authorities have proposed declaring five districts in Tak province as special areas to limit non-essential travel.
The proposed declaration targets individuals traveling without a clear purpose, without proper travel documentation, or with forged or inadequate paperwork, he explained.
“Although this group of people entered Thailand legally, they often overstay their visas,” he said, adding that Foreign Ministry should discuss with relevant embassies to address this issue.
He said the proposed special zone would be implemented on a temporary basis to minimise any negative economic impact, with the framework adapted from earlier measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
If NSC approves the proposal, Songwit said that the special area declaration would be enforced, with clear guidelines and a set time frame. He warned that failing to implement new measures would place an additional burden on local officers.
Regarding products used in call centre operations, such as electronic devices and satellite dishes, he said discussions with the Customs Office are ongoing to classify these items as prohibited goods. The NSC will review this proposal further, he added.
Songwit also confirmed that Thailand's utility cuts have been effective, as reflected in the decreased electricity usage in neighbouring countries. However, he stressed that strict border control and enhanced patrolling are critical, particularly to prevent the flow of equipment used in call centre operations.
The centre has reached out to the Foreign Ministry to send officials to Mae Sot district to coordinate efforts, he said.
All of these measures are set to be reported to the Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on March 21, with Songwit affirming that the Prime Minister has directed that stringent measures remain in place if the situation persists.