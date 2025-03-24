Call-centre crackdown takes a toll on Thai-Myanmar border trade in Feb

The Department of Foreign Trade has reported a downturn in trade with Myanmar for February, attributed to the ongoing crackdown on cross-border scam call-centre operations.

Director-general Arada Fuangthong of the Ministry of Commerce disclosed that total trade with Myanmar reached 17.47 billion baht, down 3.25% compared to the previous month.

Exports to Myanmar saw a marginal decline of 0.6%, totalling 10.027 billion baht, while imports fell by 6.6%, amounting to 7.443 billion baht. Notably, exports of diesel and other refined petroleum products were significantly impacted, plummeting by 61.0% to 510 million baht.

However, Arada emphasised that exports to Myanmar, excluding energy products, continued to demonstrate growth, registering a 7.1% increase. The department pledged to maintain close monitoring of the Thai-Myanmar border trade situation and provide trade facilitation support.

Additionally, plans for the "Border Trade and Special Economic Zone Expansion Project: Border Trade Fair" in Mae Sot district, Tak province, remain in place to stimulate trade.





