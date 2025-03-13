Myanmar hands over 291 foreigners, detains 247 in scam crackdown

This operation is part of a trilateral cooperation between Myanmar, China, and Thailand aimed at dismantling online scam and gambling networks, including those orchestrating these activities from behind the scenes.

On March 11, the involved Indian and Malaysian nationals were transferred through the Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge No. 2, adhering to legal procedures and emphasizing humanitarian considerations and international goodwill. The Kayin State Government, led by Security and Border Affairs Minister Colonel Min Thu Kyaw, ensured the smooth and systematic execution of the transfer process.