Myanmar hands over 291 foreigners, detains 247 in scam crackdown

This operation is part of a trilateral cooperation between Myanmar, China, and Thailand aimed at dismantling online scam and gambling networks, including those orchestrating these activities from behind the scenes.
On March 11, the involved Indian and Malaysian nationals were transferred through the Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge No. 2, adhering to legal procedures and emphasizing humanitarian considerations and international goodwill. The Kayin State Government, led by Security and Border Affairs Minister Colonel Min Thu Kyaw, ensured the smooth and systematic execution of the transfer process.
The handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Kayin State Government, the Indian Consulate in Thailand represented by Consul Pranav Ganesh, the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon represented by MJohan Ariff Abdul Razak, and immigration officials from Thailand's Tak District. Myanmar officials formally handed over the necessary documentation for the repatriation process.
Furthermore, on the same day, 247 foreign nationals who had illegally entered the Myawaddy-Maehtawthalay area were identified and detained. Efforts are underway to collect their personal information and records to facilitate their swift repatriation to their respective countries.
From January 30 to March 11, a total of 5,446 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were identified and detained. Of these, 2,763 have already been repatriated to their home countries via Thailand, following legal procedures. The remaining 2,683 are prepared for transfer and are being well cared for.
The state is actively working to identify and apprehend individuals involved in online scam centers, including foreign operators behind these schemes. Additionally, efforts are being made to assist foreign nationals in distress, including victims of human trafficking, by facilitating their prompt repatriation in collaboration with relevant countries.
