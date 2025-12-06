HCM City races to find urgent solutions to worsening air pollution

HCM City is urgently seeking effective solutions to address worsening air pollution as emissions from traffic, construction, industry and waste treatment continue to push air quality to unhealthy levels, officials said on Wednesday.

Recent monitoring showed days with poor air quality have increased significantly, especially in the early morning when dust and pollutants accumulate before dispersing later in the day.

According to the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remains the most worrying pollutant, often exceeding national and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The problem has been aggravated by high traffic density.

Millions of vehicles travel in and out of the city daily, including a large volume from neighbouring provinces, putting enormous pressure on the environment and worsening emissions levels.

The transport sector now accounts for more than 50 % of total air pollutants.

The department’s deputy director, Dang Nguyen Phuong Trinh, said the city has implemented various measures, including monitoring pollution sources, improving forecasting systems, and working with districts to control emissions from traffic and industrial operations.

“However, she admitted current solutions are still fragmented and not strict enough.”

To tackle vehicle emissions, the city aims for 100 % of its bus fleet to run on electricity or green energy by 2030, while gradually eliminating old, high-emission vehicles.