Two Myanmar migrant workers affected by Hat Yai floods win 12 million baht in Thai lottery

"A female rescue worker gave us 500 baht each for a meal, so I spent the night at the airport in Hat Yai, and we will ask for help from our friends in Bangkok for the travel expenses and look for work.

When we were at the depot, a lottery seller requested that we buy a lottery ticket. Since we didn't have any extra money for the lottery ticket, the lottery seller said she would give us a discount and said it would cost only 200 baht, and she was selling it for 220 baht before.

The flood was bad, and the business was good. So we bought it because we took pity on her. We thought we could skip a meal to buy the lottery ticket and won the jackpot worth 12 million baht," wrote Ko Khaing Gyi from the AAC on social media, quoting the jackpot winners.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network