Four Korean suspects linked to Cambodia call-centre gangs repatriated

South Korea brings home first four nationals caught in Cambodia scam crackdown as Seoul bans travel to Kampot, Poipet and Bavet over rising human-trafficking cases.

South Korean police confirmed on Wednesday (October 15) that the first four of 63 nationals arrested during a major crackdown on online scam syndicates in Cambodia have been repatriated.

According to the statement, the suspects were among those detained at Cambodia’s Immigration Department following raids on criminal networks behind a series of abduction and torture cases targeting South Koreans, including one fatal incident.

The initial group was flown home on Tuesday (October 14) aboard two national carrier flights, police said. Among them was a high-profile suspect listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, previously wanted under a Korean arrest warrant.

However, legal limits allow only two suspects per commercial flight, each escorted by two police officers. Authorities are therefore considering chartering a dedicated plane to repatriate the remaining detainees within a month.