Anutin to hold talks with South Korean president over scam victims in Cambodia

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday announced his official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on October 16, 2025 in Vientiane, at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

In addition, tomorrow at 15:30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a telephone discussion with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea at the South Korean Embassy in Vientiane.

The discussion is expected to focus on cooperation regarding South Korean nationals who were deceived into forced labour in Cambodia and detained under allegations of online fraud.



