People’s Party leader presses Anutin to act decisively on scam, border crimes

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, list MP and leader of the People’s Party, on Wednesday (October 15) urged Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to take stronger, more decisive measures against online scams and call-centre networks operating along Thailand’s borders.
Speaking at Parliament, Natthaphong said the issue had become a global concern, with countries such as the United States, South Korea, and the United Kingdom stepping up efforts to dismantle transnational scam operations based near the Thai border.
He stressed that Thailand, given its geographic location, should take a leading role in addressing a problem that affects people worldwide.
“I want to see the prime minister take firm action. The public, myself included, wants to see real suppression of these criminal networks,” Natthaphong said.
He added that mechanisms already exist for Thailand and Cambodia to cooperate on border issues, but noted that allegations of possible links between national leaders and transnational criminal networks are a separate and serious matter. He referred to fellow People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome’s recent statement in Parliament, which suggested that some call-centre networks might have ties to a deputy prime minister within the Cabinet.
“The longer the prime minister hesitates or remains silent, the more it may appear that he is unwilling to address misconduct within his own ranks. Acting quickly would demonstrate this government’s transparency,” Natthaphong said.
He warned that if the government remains slow to act, the opposition would intensify its scrutiny in the coming months.
Natthaphong also criticised the prime minister for deflecting responsibility for the border and call-centre issues onto security agencies, including the recent incident of loud “border broadcasts” in Sa Kaeo province, to which Anutin responded by saying that the issue falls under the responsibility of the security agencies.
“As the head of the executive branch, the prime minister cannot avoid responsibility,” he said.
On the possibility of a no-confidence motion, Nattapong declined to reveal when it would be submitted.
“When we file, we’ll file. I can’t reveal it in advance. If the prime minister finds out, he’ll dissolve Parliament first,” he said. “But when the day comes, the motion will certainly reach the House Speaker.”