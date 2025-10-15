People’s Party leader presses Anutin to act decisively on scam, border crimes

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, list MP and leader of the People’s Party, on Wednesday (October 15) urged Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to take stronger, more decisive measures against online scams and call-centre networks operating along Thailand’s borders.

Speaking at Parliament, Natthaphong said the issue had become a global concern, with countries such as the United States, South Korea, and the United Kingdom stepping up efforts to dismantle transnational scam operations based near the Thai border.

He stressed that Thailand, given its geographic location, should take a leading role in addressing a problem that affects people worldwide.