Anutin sets up committee to supervise technology crime crackdown

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday signed an order establishing an Executive Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Technology-Related Crimes, tasked with intensifying efforts to combat online scams and money laundering through digital assets.
Anutin issued the Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 341/2568, citing the growing complexity and sophistication of technology-related crimes, which have become more diverse and rapidly evolving.
The order noted that many people have been deceived through various forms of cybercrime, including the dissemination of fake news, false online information, and illegal online gambling. It also stated that illicit funds from online scams were being laundered through digital assets, posing threats to economic stability and national security.
The new 23-member committee will be chaired by the Prime Minister, with five deputy chairmen and key officials from law enforcement, financial, and regulatory agencies serving as members.
The committee members include:
The committee has been assigned the following key responsibilities:
The order stipulates that meeting allowances and other operational expenses for subcommittees or working groups established under this directive will be disbursed in line with the Royal Decree on Meeting Allowances for Committee Members, B.E. 2547 (2004) or other relevant government regulations. Funding will come from the Department of Provincial Administration’s budget.