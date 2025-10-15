Anutin visits Laos to strengthen strategic partnership and tackle cross-border challenges

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul is making an official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) on October 16, 2025, in Vientiane, at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

This marks PM Anutin’s first official overseas visit and carries special significance as the two nations commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos.

During the visit, PM Anutin will hold bilateral discussions with PM Sonexay Siphandone and pay a courtesy call on President Thongloun Sisoulith. The agenda includes enhancing the long-standing friendship between the two neighbouring countries and expanding cooperation under the Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development.