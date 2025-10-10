Laos, DPRK presidents hold talks to bolster ties

The Lao leader paid a state visit to Korea on October 7-8 at the invitation of his Korean counterpart, aimed at further strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two parties, states and peoples, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
On the afternoon of October 7, a grand welcome ceremony for the Lao delegation took place at the Pyongyang City Sports Stadium Meeting Hall.
The event included an inspection of the guard of honour and a 21-gun salute, and was attended by more than 1,000 Party members, officials, armed forces personnel, youth, and citizens of Pyongyang, who extended a warm and respectful welcome.
The visit marked the 60th anniversary of the first summit in Pyongyang between President Kaysone Phomvihane, the beloved and respected leader of the Lao people, and President Kim Il Sung, the great leader of the people of the DPRK.
It also marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Laos and the DPRK.
Shortly after the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the headquarters of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee.
President Kim Jong Un said he highly valued President Thongloun’s visit, describing it as a profoundly historic milestone in bilateral relations.
He expressed confidence that the visit would help elevate the traditional friendship between the two parties, states and peoples to new heights in the years ahead.
President Kim also conveyed his best wishes for the successful implementation of the resolutions adopted by the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, and preparations for the 12th National Congress, scheduled for early 2026.
In response, President Thongloun expressed sincere appreciation for the warm, comradely hospitality from President Kim Jong Un and the Korean Party, state and people.
The warm hospitality reflected the deep goodwill and strong traditional friendship between the two countries, he said.
President Thongloun extended congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and expressed gratitude to the DPRK for its continued support to Laos, both during the country’s struggle for liberation and the current mission of national defence and development.
He expressed the wish that the Workers’ Party of Korea, under the supreme leadership of General Secretary Kim Jong Un, would gain greater success in implementing the resolutions of its 8th Congress and in preparing for the 9th Congress.
The two presidents agreed to maintain regular exchanges through visits between high-ranking and various levels of leadership of their respective countries.
They were also in agreement on fostering bilateral cooperation in the cultural and societal spheres, along with education and Party building cooperation, among other areas of mutual interest.
The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.
Discussions were conducted in a frank manner and an atmosphere of goodwill, the Lao ministry said.
On the evening of the same day, President Kim Jong Un hosted a banquet in honour of President Thongloun and the Lao delegation.
The Lao delegation also visited several important landmarks in Pyongyang, which further deepened mutual understanding and cultural ties between the two countries.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network