Laos, DPRK presidents hold talks to bolster ties

The Lao leader paid a state visit to Korea on October 7-8 at the invitation of his Korean counterpart, aimed at further strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two parties, states and peoples, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

On the afternoon of October 7, a grand welcome ceremony for the Lao delegation took place at the Pyongyang City Sports Stadium Meeting Hall.

The event included an inspection of the guard of honour and a 21-gun salute, and was attended by more than 1,000 Party members, officials, armed forces personnel, youth, and citizens of Pyongyang, who extended a warm and respectful welcome.

The visit marked the 60th anniversary of the first summit in Pyongyang between President Kaysone Phomvihane, the beloved and respected leader of the Lao people, and President Kim Il Sung, the great leader of the people of the DPRK.

It also marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Laos and the DPRK.