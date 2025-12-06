Agoda Sets Its Sights on One Bangkok, Re-energising the Rama IV Office Market

Agoda’s first office relocation in more than a decade — to One Bangkok — is shaking up the Rama IV office market once again.

Agoda’s major decision to move its Thailand headquarters for the first time in over ten years to One Bangkok Tower 5 has become one of the most significant deals in the new-generation office sector. It is not only due to the size — over 26,000 square metres across seven floors — but also because it reflects the vision of a global tech company seeking a “command centre of creativity” to support long-term growth.

The deal comes at a time when employee quality of life and work environments that foster innovation have become decisive factors for leading organisations. This aligns with the CBRE Asia Pacific Survey 2025, which indicates that major occupiers now prioritise workplace experience over space alone.







A New Chapter of Collaboration

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Limited, the developer of One Bangkok, revealed that Agoda’s decision marks a major milestone affirming the project’s vision to create the workplace of the future — a space that delivers not only functionality but also inspiration and a connected business community.

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda, stated that this relocation reflects the company’s commitment to creating a workplace that empowers employees to collaborate effectively. One Bangkok’s design allows seamless inter-floor connectivity, ideal for a tech organisation that must innovate rapidly.