Agoda Sets Its Sights on One Bangkok, Re-energising the Rama IV Office Market

Agoda’s first office relocation in more than a decade — to One Bangkok — is shaking up the Rama IV office market once again.
Agoda’s major decision to move its Thailand headquarters for the first time in over ten years to One Bangkok Tower 5 has become one of the most significant deals in the new-generation office sector. It is not only due to the size — over 26,000 square metres across seven floors — but also because it reflects the vision of a global tech company seeking a “command centre of creativity” to support long-term growth.
The deal comes at a time when employee quality of life and work environments that foster innovation have become decisive factors for leading organisations. This aligns with the CBRE Asia Pacific Survey 2025, which indicates that major occupiers now prioritise workplace experience over space alone.
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Limited, the developer of One Bangkok, revealed that Agoda’s decision marks a major milestone affirming the project’s vision to create the workplace of the future — a space that delivers not only functionality but also inspiration and a connected business community.
Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda, stated that this relocation reflects the company’s commitment to creating a workplace that empowers employees to collaborate effectively. One Bangkok’s design allows seamless inter-floor connectivity, ideal for a tech organisation that must innovate rapidly.
One of One Bangkok’s strongest selling points is its large floor plates, the biggest among Grade A office buildings in central Bangkok. This perfectly supports Agoda’s campus-office concept, accommodating over 4,000 employees with flexible workspaces — open-plan areas, multifunction zones, and customisable layouts tailored to organisational needs.
The build-to-suit solution ensures every square metre is designed for real functional needs — internal communication, collaboration, and employee wellbeing.
One Bangkok positions itself as a model for sustainable urban development, dedicating over 50% of its land to parks and green spaces. This enhances quality of life and enables a variety of activities, connecting Agoda’s office to “a better urban lifestyle” rather than merely being a workplace.
The project also meets global standards including WiredScore, SmartScore, and LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum, reflecting advanced smart-technology systems and sustainability principles embedded throughout.
Agoda’s head office relocation signifies more than just a change of address. It sends three powerful signals to Bangkok’s office market:
This deal not only strengthens the One Bangkok project but also reflects a broader shift as Bangkok evolves into a next-generation workplace metropolis.