Tourism Success Hinges on Affordability as Middle-Class Travel Expands, Says Agoda CEO

However, he expressed confidence in Thailand's continued appeal: "I believe Thailand still has advantages because it's a large country and tourists still want to come here. It remains a desired destination."

Domestic Tourism Surge

Perhaps more striking than the international market shifts is the surge in domestic tourism. According to Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda's Thailand Country Director, two-thirds (66%) of Thai travellers now plan to take more domestic trips in the coming year, up dramatically from 30% last year.

Secondary destinations are increasingly attracting Thai travellers' attention. The reasons include affordable prices and attractive promotions (40%), easy access to information and travel support (41%), and proximity to nature and outdoor activities (34%).

Thai travellers lead Asia in choosing relaxation as their top travel motivation, with 73% citing it as their main reason, followed by wellness (30%) and culinary experiences (20%).

The data reveals a preference for short trips of one to three days, facilitated by numerous public holidays, with 50% travelling primarily with family and 30% with a spouse or partner.

Crucially, Thai travellers remain price-sensitive: 44% plan to spend 1,600 baht or less per night on accommodation, 40% budget between 1,601–3,200 baht per night, and only 3% plan to spend more than 3,200 baht per night.

Government Recovery Efforts Show Promise

Despite challenges, Morgenshtern praised Thailand's recovery efforts, noting that the government has implemented several effective strategies including visa-free entry for India, attracting major events like the Tomorrowland EDM festival, and launching the "Trusted Thailand" campaign.