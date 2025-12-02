Thailand's Tourism Recovery Dented as Floods Wipe Out 42% of Key Malaysian Market

Severe flooding in Southern Thailand has wiped out nearly half of weekly Malaysian arrivals, pulling the 11-month total down 7.25% year-on-year, Ministry confirms.

Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that while the country accumulated just over 29.6 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2025, the sector has been heavily impacted by recent events, most notably the severe flooding in the South.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Natthriya Thaweevong, confirmed on Tuesday that the accumulated figure for foreign tourist arrivals between 1 January and 30 November 2025 reached precisely 29,603,881 people.

This total, however, represents a 7.25% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue generated from foreign tourist spending stood at approximately 1.3727 billion baht, a drop of 4.72% year-on-year.

The recent floods, which affected 10 Southern provinces and caused total inundation in key business hub Hat Yai, led to a sharp weekly slowdown across all tourist groups.

During the most recent reporting week, the total number of foreign tourists was 635,217, an 8.12% drop compared to the prior week, equating to an average of 90,745 arrivals per day.