Tourism Council outlines 5 strategies to recover southern tourism sector hit by flooding

Strategy 3: Market recovery and communication

The TCT suggests a “Travel South, Help Thailand” campaign to encourage domestic tourism, with the government covering hotel and travel costs for Thai nationals, using the "Half-Half Thai Travel" model. The plan also includes promotional tax incentives for companies hosting events and meetings in flood-affected areas. For international markets, especially China, the TCT proposes a “Thailand is Ready” campaign, including increased flights during Chinese New Year, targeted advertising, and mega fam trips for journalists and influencers.

Strategy 4: Labour development and training

The TCT proposes a training programme to equip workers with new skills, particularly in Chinese and English language services, safety, and first aid. The government will also exempt employers and employees from social security contributions for 6 months during the recovery period.

Strategy 5: Integrated management plan

An integrated tourism recovery command centre will be established, bringing together key agencies including the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Labour, Bank of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Airports of Thailand (AOT), Immigration Police, and local business associations. Weekly progress reports will be submitted to the Cabinet to track the recovery process.

Ratchaporn stated that the TCT urges the government to approve these measures, including the debt moratorium, the soft loan scheme, and funding for infrastructure repairs and marketing campaigns. These actions are expected to help tourism businesses return to 80-100% capacity within 60 days, significantly boosting tourism revenues during the Chinese New Year period. Additionally, the soft loans will help ensure businesses maintain liquidity and reduce the risk of bankruptcy.

On the social and labour side, it is expected that 90% of workers will return to employment, and tourism communities will see a rise in income, reducing the impact on their quality of life. International markets will regain confidence in Thailand's ability to ensure safety standards following the crisis, and the “Thailand is Ready” campaign will position the country as a welcoming destination for tourists.