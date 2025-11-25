Thai Tourism Authority Launches Emergency Flood Relief for Southern Operators

TAT confirms Southern airports remain open and prepares financial and promotional packages to restore confidence and boost travel to Hat Yai and key provinces.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has activated an emergency response plan to mitigate the severe impact of recent floods across Thailand’s Southern provinces, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, a vital destination for international, especially Malaysian, tourists.
TAT is coordinating immediate assistance for affected visitors while preparing to introduce targeted financial relief measures for local tourism businesses, alongside major promotional campaigns designed to stimulate travel in the final months of the year.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed she has ordered all regional units to closely monitor the hardest-hit areas, producing immediate updates on travel conditions and the status of tourist attractions.
The agency's overseas offices, notably those focused on the key markets of Malaysia and Indonesia, are actively briefing tour operator partners daily.
“Our priority is to limit the impact by communicating assistance measures and clarifying which attractions remain fully operational,” Thapanee stated.
Financial Aid and Promotional Push Planned
Once the floodwaters recede and the immediate crisis ends, TAT will focus intensely on rebuilding consumer confidence.
The Authority is currently preparing to finalise a package of support for local businesses.
This includes planned discussions on relief measures for affected operators and financial recovery packages aimed at those most severely damaged.
Furthermore, TAT is developing market stimulation activities, including major year-end events such as the Hat Yai Countdown Festival and the Chinese New Year Festival, to draw tourists back to the region and support the local economy.
Travel Information and Assistance
TAT confirmed that all major airports in the Southern region remain operational despite the localised flooding. Travellers are advised to contact the airports directly for service information:
Airlines serving Hat Yai have also implemented flexible change policies for affected tourists. Passengers should check the respective airline’s official Facebook page or contact their customer service lines for details:
Rail Travel: Real-time updates on train operations can be tracked on the State Railway of Thailand website.
Tourist Support Hotlines: For urgent assistance and updated travel information, tourists can contact: