Thai Tourism Authority Launches Emergency Flood Relief for Southern Operators

TAT confirms Southern airports remain open and prepares financial and promotional packages to restore confidence and boost travel to Hat Yai and key provinces.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has activated an emergency response plan to mitigate the severe impact of recent floods across Thailand’s Southern provinces, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, a vital destination for international, especially Malaysian, tourists.

TAT is coordinating immediate assistance for affected visitors while preparing to introduce targeted financial relief measures for local tourism businesses, alongside major promotional campaigns designed to stimulate travel in the final months of the year.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed she has ordered all regional units to closely monitor the hardest-hit areas, producing immediate updates on travel conditions and the status of tourist attractions.

The agency's overseas offices, notably those focused on the key markets of Malaysia and Indonesia, are actively briefing tour operator partners daily.