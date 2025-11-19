Tourism sector warns Thailand may lose ‘top destination’ status; Anutin pledges urgent action

They warned that without timely government action, Thailand faces a serious risk of being downgraded from a “top destination” to merely “one of many options” in future travel decisions.

Prime Minister Anutin reassured the associations that tourism is a top priority for his government.

He noted that his recent visit to China had opened new opportunities through government-to-government (G2G) dialogue, creating space for the private sector to negotiate increased travel between China and Thailand.

He added that if the Chinese premier visits Thailand for further bilateral talks, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) may propose a tourism MOU to strengthen long-term cooperation and promote sustainable travel between the two countries.