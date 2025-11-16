Anutin confirms Trump agrees to separate tax issue from peace declaration suspension

Thai Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul posted on his personal Facebook on Sunday (November 16), following news that the US Trade Representative had suspended trade tax negotiations with Thailand until it adheres to the recent peace declaration with Cambodia.

In his post, Anutin shared a conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, also the ASEAN Chair, who called him the evening of November 15, 2025.

Prime Minister Anwar confirmed that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump again, following their previous conversation. President Trump expressed his agreement with Anutin's stance on the importance of humanitarian demining efforts, particularly as outlined in the joint declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.