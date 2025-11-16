Anutin confirms Trump agrees to separate tax issue from peace declaration suspension

Thai Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul posted on his personal Facebook on Sunday (November 16), following news that the US Trade Representative had suspended trade tax negotiations with Thailand until it adheres to the recent peace declaration with Cambodia.
In his post, Anutin shared a conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, also the ASEAN Chair, who called him the evening of November 15, 2025.
Prime Minister Anwar confirmed that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump again, following their previous conversation. President Trump expressed his agreement with Anutin's stance on the importance of humanitarian demining efforts, particularly as outlined in the joint declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.
President Trump emphasised that the swift removal of landmines was crucial to the safety of both countries' citizens.
Prime Minister Anwar conveyed that President Trump had assured him that the US would not link the issue of the peace declaration to ongoing trade tax negotiations between Thailand and the United States.
"I asked Prime Minister Anwar if I could share this information, and he agreed. He will also confirm the details through his own channels," Anutin stated.
He added, "I want to assure the public that the letter from the US Trade Representative regarding the suspension was issued before my phone conversation with President Trump on the evening of November 14, 2025. Therefore, the information I am sharing is more current."
Anutin closed his post by reassuring the public that he would continue to update them on the matter as more information became available.