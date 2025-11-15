“Anutin” outlines 11 key points from talks with “Trump and Anwar” on Thailand’s stance to suspend peace declaration

On November 15, 2025, PM Anutin posted on his Facebook:

“Last night, I received a call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Both leaders discussed the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and asked Thailand to continue its peace-building efforts under the agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur. I expressed Thailand’s position, summarised as follows:”

1. Acknowledgement of advice from both leaders

I expressed gratitude for the advice and input from both leaders, as witnesses to the peace declaration, and assured that the government would carefully consider their views along with the intelligence available from Thai security agencies to determine further steps, following Cambodia’s failure to adhere to the agreement and violation of its terms.

2. Confirmation of the new landmines

I informed the two leaders that international observers from several countries had inspected the site and confirmed that the four landmines found were newly laid after Thailand and Cambodia signed the agreement in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.

3. Thailand will suspend the declaration until Cambodia acknowledges its violation

I affirmed that Thailand would suspend actions under the declaration until Cambodia admits its non-compliance, apologises to the Thai people for the incident at Phumakeo, where Thai soldiers were injured and lost limbs.

4. Thailand’s right to act to protect sovereignty

I reiterated that Thailand retains the right to take any action necessary to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens, just as other countries would do to defend their own nations from external threats.