“Anutin” outlines 11 key points from talks with “Trump and Anwar” on Thailand’s stance to suspend peace declaration

On November 15, 2025, PM Anutin posted on his Facebook:
“Last night, I received a call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Both leaders discussed the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and asked Thailand to continue its peace-building efforts under the agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur. I expressed Thailand’s position, summarised as follows:”
1. Acknowledgement of advice from both leaders
I expressed gratitude for the advice and input from both leaders, as witnesses to the peace declaration, and assured that the government would carefully consider their views along with the intelligence available from Thai security agencies to determine further steps, following Cambodia’s failure to adhere to the agreement and violation of its terms.
2. Confirmation of the new landmines
I informed the two leaders that international observers from several countries had inspected the site and confirmed that the four landmines found were newly laid after Thailand and Cambodia signed the agreement in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
3. Thailand will suspend the declaration until Cambodia acknowledges its violation
I affirmed that Thailand would suspend actions under the declaration until Cambodia admits its non-compliance, apologises to the Thai people for the incident at Phumakeo, where Thai soldiers were injured and lost limbs.
4. Thailand’s right to act to protect sovereignty
I reiterated that Thailand retains the right to take any action necessary to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens, just as other countries would do to defend their own nations from external threats.
5. Call for Cambodian leadership to honour the agreement
I urged both leaders to contact Cambodian Prime Minister, urging Cambodia to respect and adhere to the agreement in good faith. I also called for a clear message to Cambodia that no obstruction should take place in the de-mining operation that the Thai military is conducting, as coordinates and areas for demining have already been determined.
6. Cambodia’s failure to respect the agreement affects public trust
I explained to both President Trump and Prime Minister Anwar that Cambodia’s refusal to honour the peace agreement and failure to apologise for the injuries to Thai soldiers has led to a loss of public trust in Cambodia, which makes future peace-building efforts much more difficult.
7. Thailand is ready to cooperate with all nations for regional peace
Thailand is ready to cooperate with all nations to promote peace in the ASEAN region, but will not continue relations with a neighbour that lacks sincerity and constantly threatens Thailand’s sovereignty.
8. Disappointment over Cambodia’s actions despite past goodwill
I reminded the two leaders that Thailand had once offered assistance and refuge to Cambodian war refugees out of goodwill and humanitarian compassion, never expecting Cambodia to turn against Thailand and harm its people to this extent.
9. Thailand never intended to invade Cambodia
I reiterated that Thailand had never intended to invade Cambodia, but is fully prepared to take defensive action to protect its sovereignty and the dignity of its nation and people.
10. U.S. President asks about trade negotiations
The U.S. President asked me if there were any issues with the trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States. I responded by requesting a further reduction in tariff rates for Thailand. He cheerfully replied that the 19% tariff Thailand currently receives is already very low. I then told him that if it were truly that low, I wouldn’t have gone to him in South Korea asking for another reduction. Thailand has been cooperating very well with the United States in all areas, and I asked for some consideration. He responded that he would speak to Cambodia, and if Cambodia does not obstruct Thailand’s demining efforts, and Thailand is able to proceed with demining quickly, the U.S. President would consider further reducing the tariff rate. He said, in words that I recall:
“If you do the demining works quickly, I’ll consider chopping more percentage for you.”
While it may not be an exact word-for-word translation, the tone was in line with this.
11. Malaysian PM supports ASEAN’s commitment to peace
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated he would expedite efforts to send a formal document on behalf of ASEAN to reiterate the importance of adhering to the peace agreement and ensuring both countries follow the established terms.
Before ending the call, both President Trump and Prime Minister Anwar asked me to send their best regards to the people of Thailand, to which I expressed my gratitude.
I apologised for the delayed response due to my ongoing mission in China.