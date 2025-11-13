Anutin grants military authority to manage Thai-Cambodian border during China visit

He assured that there were no significant issues, stating that he had established 24/7 communication channels with relevant parties. Regarding public concerns after reports of a loud noise resembling an explosion near Ban Nong Jan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province on November 12, he said, “We are doing our best. We have no intention of invading anyone, but we will not allow anyone to threaten our sovereignty. We will not let our people or soldiers face danger.”
From November 13 to 17, 2025, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida will officially visit the People’s Republic of China, with Prime Minister Anutin accompanying them.
When asked about reports of Cambodian soldiers firing small arms into Thai territory, Anutin assured that the military has the necessary strategies in place, and the government fully supports the military’s preparedness. “We are ready for any situation, and plans for evacuating citizens are already in place. When I was in the opposition, we handled similar situations, and now as Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, I must ensure effective action,” he said.
He also expressed gratitude for the nationwide support from the public, which would be used to ensure the safety and security of citizens as needed.
Regarding the situation’s escalation toward potential conflict, he stated, “While we hope for peace, we must prepare for battle, as our ancestors taught us. I have given the military full authority to make decisions since the first day I took office.”
Asked about preparations along the Thai-Cambodian border in Si Sa Ket province, Anutin explained that instructions would be issued through the National Security Council (NSC). “The NSC meetings are where we review readiness reports and adjust operations based on the situation and appropriateness. We will also support the military’s requests as needed.”
He emphasised that the military is prepared to protect the country’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of citizens.
In response to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s post accusing Thai troops of firing at Cambodian civilians, causing casualties, Anutin said he had read the statement but reiterated that Thailand has its own approach to the situation.