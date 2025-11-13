Anutin grants military authority to manage Thai-Cambodian border during China visit

When asked about reports of Cambodian soldiers firing small arms into Thai territory, Anutin assured that the military has the necessary strategies in place, and the government fully supports the military’s preparedness. “We are ready for any situation, and plans for evacuating citizens are already in place. When I was in the opposition, we handled similar situations, and now as Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, I must ensure effective action,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for the nationwide support from the public, which would be used to ensure the safety and security of citizens as needed.

Regarding the situation’s escalation toward potential conflict, he stated, “While we hope for peace, we must prepare for battle, as our ancestors taught us. I have given the military full authority to make decisions since the first day I took office.”