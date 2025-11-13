Thai Army reveals Cambodia’s false reporting campaign, slanders Thailand

Royal Thai Army Spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree addressed the recent tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday (November 13).

These tensions erupted after Cambodian forces illegally planted landmines, which Thailand considers a violation of the Joint Declaration and a provocative act. In response, Thailand suspended its implementation of the Joint Declaration and postponed the transfer of prisoners.

On Wednesday (November 12), Cambodian forces opened fire in the Thai territory of Ban Nong Ya Kaew, in Sa Kaeo province, forcing Thailand to retaliate in accordance with its rules of engagement to protect its citizens.

Following this incident, Cambodia launched a widespread misinformation campaign, falsely claiming that Thai forces had attacked Cambodian civilians and violated agreements, while also demanding the immediate, unconditional release of prisoners of war.