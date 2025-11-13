Thai Army reveals Cambodia’s false reporting campaign, slanders Thailand

Royal Thai Army Spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree addressed the recent tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday (November 13).
These tensions erupted after Cambodian forces illegally planted landmines, which Thailand considers a violation of the Joint Declaration and a provocative act. In response, Thailand suspended its implementation of the Joint Declaration and postponed the transfer of prisoners.
On Wednesday (November 12), Cambodian forces opened fire in the Thai territory of Ban Nong Ya Kaew, in Sa Kaeo province, forcing Thailand to retaliate in accordance with its rules of engagement to protect its citizens.
Following this incident, Cambodia launched a widespread misinformation campaign, falsely claiming that Thai forces had attacked Cambodian civilians and violated agreements, while also demanding the immediate, unconditional release of prisoners of war.
Winthai stated that despite Cambodia’s attempts to fabricate a situation where Thailand is portrayed as violating agreements and to cast itself as the victim of Thai actions—accusing Thailand of firing on Cambodian civilians and even claiming that Thai troops had triggered landmines they had supposedly laid—there is no factual evidence to support these allegations.
Instead, Cambodia has engaged in a systematic misinformation campaign, using government bodies, domestic media, and the public to spread falsehoods, creating widespread confusion and misunderstanding.
The Thai Army has clarified the facts to ensure the public has a correct understanding of the situation: