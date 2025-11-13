Sa Kaeo police ready 200 officers to help army guard two border villages

The Sa Kaeo Police Head Office on Thursday prepared 200 crowd control officers to assist soldiers in maintaining security at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo villages, a Royal Thai Police spokesman said.
Pol Lt Gen Chaipoj Suwannarak, deputy spokesman for the RTP, said that Sa Kaeo Police Deputy Chief Pol Col Jaturapat, along with commanders from the Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, and Mueang district police stations, presided over a ceremony to prepare the 200 officers for immediate deployment to the two villages upon request.
The ceremony, held at Khok Sung Police Station, allowed officers to check their gear and receive a briefing on the rules of engagement for assisting troops in protecting villagers in the two villages of Khok Sung district.
Chaipoj stated that the 200 officers would be ready to deploy to the two villages once requested by the First Army Area.
He explained that the officers were being prepared following a shooting incident on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, gunfire echoed for over 10 minutes in Nong Ya Kaeo. Cambodian media and social media outlets falsely claimed that Thai soldiers had initiated the attack on civilians in Prey Chan Village, O'Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey, resulting in five injuries.
However, the Royal Thai Army's Operations Centre, based on reports from the Burapha Task Force, confirmed that the firing originated from Cambodian soldiers using AK-47 rifles, targeting a Thai bunker. In response, Thai troops took cover and issued a warning shot as per the rules of engagement. There were no Thai casualties or fatalities.
Chaipoj said the shooting incident at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo prompted National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet to order the Sa Kaeo Police Head Office to prepare personnel for backup once requested.
Chaipoj also said that Kitrat had sent moral support to the 200 police officers who would be deployed to maintain security at the two villages.