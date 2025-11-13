Sa Kaeo police ready 200 officers to help army guard two border villages

The Sa Kaeo Police Head Office on Thursday prepared 200 crowd control officers to assist soldiers in maintaining security at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo villages, a Royal Thai Police spokesman said.

Pol Lt Gen Chaipoj Suwannarak, deputy spokesman for the RTP, said that Sa Kaeo Police Deputy Chief Pol Col Jaturapat, along with commanders from the Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, and Mueang district police stations, presided over a ceremony to prepare the 200 officers for immediate deployment to the two villages upon request.

The ceremony, held at Khok Sung Police Station, allowed officers to check their gear and receive a briefing on the rules of engagement for assisting troops in protecting villagers in the two villages of Khok Sung district.