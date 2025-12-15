17 more online fraud buildings destroyed in KK Park, 516 arrested in Myawady

The government is conducting a multi-team operation to clear illegal buildings in the Shwe Kokko area and KK Park areas, where most online gambling is taking place, and to systematically demolish illegal buildings and confiscated items used in online gambling operations.
As part of the ongoing anti-online gambling operations, on December 12, one illegal 4-story building, 2 3-story buildings, and 14 2-story buildings in area 3 of Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area, which were used for online gambling, were destroyed.
A total of 17 illegal buildings were demolished, bringing the total number of illegal buildings in the KK Park area to 398 out of 635.
In addition, joint efforts are being made by departments to quickly repatriate illegal foreign nationals arrested in Myawady, Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas to their respective countries.
On December 12, 54 Indonesian nationals and 2 Kazakh nationals, a total of 56, were arrested in the Myawady-Shwe Kokko area and transferred to their respective countries through the Myanmar-Thailand No.2 Friendship Bridge in accordance with legal procedures.
The remaining illegal foreign nationals are also being transferred to their respective countries and are being taken care of.
In addition, a joint team of security forces, administrative organisations, and local officials began searching and clearing buildings in and around Myawady, Kayin State, starting on December 8 to prevent illegal foreign nationals from living there and engaging in online gambling.
On December 12, 15 more buildings in Ward No.5 of Myawady were inspected. Among these buildings, 225 Chinese nationals, 83 Vietnamese nationals, 9 Malaysian nationals, 39 Kenyan nationals, 11 Ethiopian nationals, 12 Indonesian nationals, 20 Ugandan nationals, 17 Nepalese nationals, 4 Indian nationals, 77 Filipino nationals, 3 Sierra Leonean nationals, 10 Thai nationals, 2 Chinese (Taiwanese) nationals, 1 Madagascar national, 1 Togolese national and 2 Equatorial Guinean citizens, along with 550 computers used for online gambling, were found in a 4-story building and a 6-story building, totaling 516 illegal foreign nationals, were identified and arrested.
In addition, the equipment used in online gambling fraud in the KK Park area and the Shwe Kokko area in Myawady Township was systematically burned today to prevent it from being used again.
The government considers online gambling fraud a national responsibility and will continue to coordinate with local forces and neighbouring governments to eliminate it in Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network