17 more online fraud buildings destroyed in KK Park, 516 arrested in Myawady

The government is conducting a multi-team operation to clear illegal buildings in the Shwe Kokko area and KK Park areas, where most online gambling is taking place, and to systematically demolish illegal buildings and confiscated items used in online gambling operations.

As part of the ongoing anti-online gambling operations, on December 12, one illegal 4-story building, 2 3-story buildings, and 14 2-story buildings in area 3 of Myawady-Mae Htaw Tha Lay (KK Park) area, which were used for online gambling, were destroyed.

A total of 17 illegal buildings were demolished, bringing the total number of illegal buildings in the KK Park area to 398 out of 635.