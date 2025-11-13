Commanders can respond to Cambodian aggression without orders from army chief: Nattapon

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich said on Thursday that unit commanders protecting the Thai border can respond to Cambodian aggression in accordance with the rules of engagement without waiting for orders from the Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief.

Nattapon explained that there are established rules of engagement at different levels of the armed forces, allowing frontline unit commanders to make decisions and react to Cambodian provocations without waiting for an order from RTA Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk.

Nattapon was speaking to reporters who sought his comment on the firing incident at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo on Wednesday night.