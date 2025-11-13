Commanders can respond to Cambodian aggression without orders from army chief: Nattapon

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich said on Thursday that unit commanders protecting the Thai border can respond to Cambodian aggression in accordance with the rules of engagement without waiting for orders from the Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief.
Nattapon explained that there are established rules of engagement at different levels of the armed forces, allowing frontline unit commanders to make decisions and react to Cambodian provocations without waiting for an order from RTA Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk.
Nattapon was speaking to reporters who sought his comment on the firing incident at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo on Wednesday night.
The First Army Area announced that Cambodian troops fired rifles at a Thai unit first, prompting the unit to respond in kind.
Nattapon said that decisions are made in two ways: some are made by a committee of top commanders, while others are made at all levels of the armed forces.
Nattapon declined to elaborate on the specific rules of engagement.
“Unit commanders don’t have to listen only to the army commander-in-chief,” Nattapon said. “There are rules for decision-making in different types of incidents. For example, after they fired at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo, we could retaliate immediately. But if they escalate further, the decision will have to be made by higher authorities.”
When asked to comment on public concerns about further fighting on the border, Nattapon said he had instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces to defend the country’s sovereignty in accordance with the rules of engagement.
“I can affirm that more fighting will not happen. It depends on Cambodia whether it wants to ease the situation,” Nattapon said.
“So far, we have adhered to peace measures until we were reprimanded for not being strong enough or decisive enough. Now, we will increase decisiveness after the Prime Minister declared that the joint declaration was suspended.”
Nattapon added that Labour Minister Treenuch Thienthong had also consulted the Defence Ministry about measures for deporting some 90,000 Cambodian workers after their work permits expired.