Energy Minister Mobilises Fuel Tanker Fleet to Combat Forecourt Shortages

Auttapol Rerkpiboon orders increased delivery cycles and additional haulage capacity to stabilise national fuel supplies following temporary deficits.
In a direct response to reports of localized fuel shortages, the Minister of Energy, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, has ordered an emergency mobilisation of petroleum tankers to accelerate the distribution of fuel across the country.
Following an urgent summit with oil traders and refinery representatives, the Ministry has committed to increasing delivery frequencies to restore normality to petrol stations nationwide.
The high-level briefing, attended by Permanent Secretary for Energy Prasert Sinsukprasert, focused on identifying bottlenecks in the current supply chain that have led to distribution delays.
To address the spike in demand, the Ministry and private energy firms have agreed on a coordinated strategy to "drain" existing depots by deploying additional heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and authorised subcontractors.
Round-the-Clock Deliveries
Under the new directives, fuel tankers will operate on intensified schedules, with increased turnaround times between regional depots and retail forecourts.
This move aims to "top up" stations that have experienced temporary stockouts due to the recent surge in consumer purchasing.
According to the statement, the ministry has reached a consensus with oil traders to mobilise every available resource. The priority is to move fuel from our ample national reserves into the tanks of the public as quickly as possible.
Assurance of Stability
Despite the logistical challenges, the Ministry of Energy has reiterated that Thailand’s overall energy stability remains secure.
The current issues are being framed strictly as a distribution hurdle rather than a genuine shortage of crude or refined products.
Minister Auttapol has urged the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic-buying, which puts further strain on the logistics network.
With the implementation of these emergency measures, the Ministry expects the situation at most service stations to return to normal levels within the coming days.