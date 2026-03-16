Energy Minister Mobilises Fuel Tanker Fleet to Combat Forecourt Shortages

Auttapol Rerkpiboon orders increased delivery cycles and additional haulage capacity to stabilise national fuel supplies following temporary deficits.



In a direct response to reports of localized fuel shortages, the Minister of Energy, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, has ordered an emergency mobilisation of petroleum tankers to accelerate the distribution of fuel across the country.

Following an urgent summit with oil traders and refinery representatives, the Ministry has committed to increasing delivery frequencies to restore normality to petrol stations nationwide.

The high-level briefing, attended by Permanent Secretary for Energy Prasert Sinsukprasert, focused on identifying bottlenecks in the current supply chain that have led to distribution delays.

To address the spike in demand, the Ministry and private energy firms have agreed on a coordinated strategy to "drain" existing depots by deploying additional heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and authorised subcontractors.

