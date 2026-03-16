Essential Goods Manufacturers Vow to Freeze Prices for Three Months Despite Soaring Fuel Costs

Middle East conflict pushes oil past $100 a barrel, squeezing margins for household brands like Mama and Carabao as logistics and raw material costs spike.

Leading Thai manufacturers of essential consumer goods have pledged to hold their retail prices steady for the next three to four months, despite intensifying pressure from global oil prices.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has sent crude prices climbing above $100 per barrel, threatening to trigger a surge in the cost of living through increased transport, electricity, and production expenses.

Carabao Braces for Impact

Sathien Sathientham, chief executive of the Carabao Group, confirmed that the company will maintain the 10 Baht price point for its energy drinks for at least 90 days. However, he warned that a prolonged conflict would severely impact consumer purchasing power.

"If the situation persists for three months, we can shoulder the costs," Sathien stated. "Our profits may dip, but we can manage in the short term."

He noted that while the company has a 45-day raw material buffer and has successfully pivoted to sourcing materials from China rather than Europe to save costs, logistics remain a major "hidden cost."

Reports indicate that some delivery lorries are being refused full tanks at petrol stations, complicating distribution to the group’s 2,000 CJ More retail branches.