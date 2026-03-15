Ekniti and oil traders assure ample domestic fuel, order urgent transport fixes

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said after the meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East on March 15, 2026, at the Parliament building that the meeting had been informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remained severe.

On domestic oil supplies, the Ministry of Energy confirmed that crude oil could still be managed and would be sufficient to meet domestic demand for at least 96 days.

In addition, the Prime Minister today invited all oil traders in the country to join the meeting, including the Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Public Company Limited, representatives of the private sector, and Section 7 oil traders responsible for petrol stations across Thailand, to exchange views on concerns over the sufficiency of domestic oil supplies.

All parties confirmed that oil remained sufficient, in line with the Ministry of Energy’s announcement, and that supplies at petrol stations were adequate for public use, so there was no need for concern.

“I want the public to be confident that there is definitely enough oil. Today’s discussion focused on why some people feel that prices are rising and that fuel is not sufficient. We have instructed the relevant agencies to clarify their communications and oversee transport, because the crisis in the Middle East may cause public panic and prompt people to rush to buy and stockpile fuel in advance. That may mean some stations have not stocked enough fuel under normal conditions. The Ministry of Energy will take this forward and manage supplies so that the public can be confident that there is no shortage,” Ekniti said.