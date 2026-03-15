Anutin reassures public as Thailand says oil supplies remain sufficient

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the 4/2026 meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East on Sunday (March 15), at the parliamentary committee briefing room in the Parliament building.

Attending the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon joined the meeting online.

Security agencies, tourism and labour authorities, and relevant private-sector representatives also attended both onsite and online.

The key points are summarised as follows:

The Prime Minister confirmed that the country’s energy situation is not in a state of crisis.

Fuel purchases at service stations can still proceed as normal.

Over the past two weeks, since the outbreak of the Middle East situation, Thailand has never faced an oil shortage.

The Prime Minister said that some public concern had been caused by information circulating on social media, leading to the misunderstanding that the country might run short of oil, when in fact it was merely an internal management approach by individual companies.

He has instructed the relevant agencies to urgently communicate accurate information to the public.

He believes that clarification by major oil operators will help reassure the public that domestic oil supplies remain sufficient and that there will be no impact on daily life.

The Prime Minister also discussed with oil traders the need to manage sales appropriately.