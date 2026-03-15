Thais concerned over energy price surge, want oil and LPG price freeze: Suan Dusit Poll

“Suan Dusit Poll” at Suan Dusit University surveyed public opinion nationwide on “Thai People and Energy Measures”, based on a sample of 1,347 people (through online and field surveys) between March 11-13, 2026.

The survey found that 45.88 per cent of respondents felt very concerned by reports of rising energy prices, followed by 44.10 per cent who said they were somewhat concerned.

To cope, 69.93 per cent said they would adjust their behaviour, particularly by switching off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances.

If energy prices rose to the point of affecting living costs, 30.51 per cent said they would have emergency savings to cover around one to three months. Respondents also wanted the government to help by keeping oil and cooking gas prices fixed for as long as possible, cited by 71.05 per cent.