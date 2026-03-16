Oil climbs further after US strike on Iran export hub

Crude oil prices continued to rise after the United States attacked Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, marking a further escalation in the US-Iran war and disrupting oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bloomberg reported that oil prices climbed by as much as 3.3% after the US struck Iran’s principal export centre, escalating the conflict yet again and threatening crucial energy supplies from the region to consumers around the world.

Brent crude traded at about $105 a barrel after surging by more than 40% this month, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at around $100. Iran has launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and Arab Gulf states after the US struck Kharg Island on Saturday. Reuters reported Brent at $105.15 a barrel and WTI at $100.32 early on March 16, 2026.





The bombing of Kharg Island has further widened the conflict. Last week, the International Energy Agency said the war had already caused the biggest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping route linking the Gulf to international markets, has remained almost entirely disrupted since the fighting began.