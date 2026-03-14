Iran threatens strikes on US-linked oil targets, raising fears of a fresh supply shock

Iran has warned it will target oil and energy infrastructure in the Middle East linked to the United States if Iran’s own energy and economic infrastructure comes under attack, fuelling concerns that a new wave of strikes could intensify the global supply shock as the conflict enters a third week.

According to US media reporting citing Iranian state television, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iran would target “all oil, economic, and energy infrastructures belonging to oil companies across the region that have American shares or cooperate with America” if Iran’s energy and economic infrastructure is attacked.

The warning comes after US President Donald Trump said the United States struck military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil-export hub, while sparing oil facilities for now. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”