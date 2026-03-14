US offers $10m reward for information on Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei and senior IRGC-linked officials

The US government is offering a reward of up to US$10 million for information on senior Iranian military and intelligence figures, including Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader, under the State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme.

The programme’s notice, shared via social media and published on the Rewards for Justice website, lists Khamenei alongside other senior officials, including Ali Larijani (listed as an adviser in the Supreme Leader’s office and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council) and Esmail Khatib, Iran’s minister of intelligence and security, among others.

In its description, the State Department said: “These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world.”

Rewards for Justice also notes that tips can be submitted through secure channels, including Signal and a Tor-based reporting channel.