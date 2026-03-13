US clashes with China and Russia at UN over Iran nuclear issue

The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and China at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday over Iran’s nuclear intentions, as Washington sought to bolster support for its position following two weeks of war with Iran.

At the meeting of the 15-member Security Council, which the United States chairs this month, Russia and China tried unsuccessfully to block discussion on establishing oversight for monitoring and enforcing sanctions on Iran. The effort failed after the council voted 11-2 in favour, with two abstentions, to proceed with the matter relating to the so-called 1737 Committee.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told the council that Moscow and Beijing were trying to shield Tehran by obstructing the work of the sanctions committee. He said all UN member states should enforce an arms embargo on Iran, block transfers and trade involving missile technology, and freeze related financial assets.

Waltz said the UN measures the United States wanted to revive were not arbitrary, but narrowly targeted to address threats stemming from Iran’s nuclear, missile and conventional weapons programmes, as well as what he described as Iran’s continuing support for terrorism.

Waltz also said China and Russia did not want an effective sanctions committee because they wanted to protect Iran, which he described as their ally, and preserve defence cooperation that has once again been suspended.