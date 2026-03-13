“Singha” Enters Sparkling Market, Launches “Singha Sparkling Water” for Sugar-Free Refreshment

“Singha” strengthens its position as the leader in Thai beverage brands, moving into health trends and the lifestyles of the new healthy generation by launching “Singha Sparkling Water” Lime Flavour, the first Thai-branded canned sparkling water that provides a refreshing fizz with a subtle lime scent. Its highlight is the sugar-free, 0% calorie profile with no sweetness, perfectly targeting health-conscious consumers.

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., revealed: “Singha continuously prioritizes responding to consumer behaviors. One of the world’s major mega-trends is health consciousness, evident in the behavior of over 57% of Thai consumers who have steadily cut back on sugary drinks over the past 5 years.

Furthermore, deeper insights into beverage selection reveal that consumers seek refreshment for daily life and exercise without any sweetness, which is a trend gaining momentum globally. Currently, most sparkling drinks in Thailand are expensive imports with limited availability. These insights drove the development of ‘Singha Sparkling Water’ Lime Flavour to meet the needs of the new generation. Our highlight is a refreshing, sugar-free, and 0% calorie profile, offering the perfect level of carbonation that is popular worldwide.

Singha Sparkling Water Lime Flavour features a stylish white can with a modern design, crafted for easy opening and an on-the-go lifestyle. It is now available at all 7-Eleven branches nationwide in a 330ml can, priced at 15 Baht.