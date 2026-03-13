DBD to tighten rules on foreign shareholding in Thai firms from April 1

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD), provided an update on progress in tackling the “nominee” issue.

After the department began enforcing measures to examine financial documents and the sources of investment funds from the start of 2026, registrations of companies in such a form fell by as much as 66% compared with the same period last year.

This indicates that measures to screen out unlawful shareholding arrangements are beginning to show clear results.

However, although the measures have helped reduce the risk of nominee arrangements to some extent, some loopholes remain that could still allow Thai nationals to hold shares on behalf of foreigners.

The department is preparing to introduce additional measures to curb the use of “nominees”, or the use of Thai nationals to hold shares on behalf of foreigners.

The new measures are intended to strike a balance between preventing legal evasion and preserving the country’s investment climate.

They will focus primarily on scrutinising Thai shareholders so as not to affect foreign entrepreneurs who invest in and operate businesses in Thailand lawfully.