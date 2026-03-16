Thai Government Set to Revise Fiscal Framework as Energy Crisis and Slowing Growth Loom

Public Debt Management Office eyes medium-term review to maintain fiscal discipline, capping budget deficits at 3 per cent of GDP despite fuel fund strain.

The Thai government is preparing a comprehensive review of its medium-term fiscal strategy to navigate the dual challenges of a domestic energy crisis and decelerating economic growth.

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) confirmed that it will reassess the national debt management plan and the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) to align with the new administration’s priorities.

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, director-general of the PDMO, addressed concerns regarding the impact of Middle East tensions on domestic energy prices.

She revealed that the Oil Fuel Fund has entered a deficit of approximately 12,000 million baht.

To stabilise fuel prices, the fund may utilise its existing mechanism to borrow within a limited 20,000 million baht bracket. As the fund is a state-supervised entity, any such borrowing is officially categorised as public debt.

