Nattapon calls Tea Seiha to protest over firing into civilian zone

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich said on Thursday that he called his Cambodian counterpart, Tea Seiha, to protest over Cambodian troops firing into the civilian zone at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo.
However, Nattapon stated that Seiha responded in line with the Cambodian Defence Ministry's claim, asserting that Thai troops had opened fire first. During the phone call, Nattapon told Seiha to ensure that Cambodian troops refrained from attacking civilian zones.
Nattapon added that Seiha declined to accept that Cambodian troops fired over 60 rounds from machine guns at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo.
Regarding Cambodia’s claim that Thai troops injured three Cambodian civilians and killed one, Nattapon said Thai soldiers had no knowledge that there were civilians in the area where Cambodian troops were stationed. He explained that Thai soldiers only responded in kind after Cambodian troops fired at Thailand first.
“We didn’t know where the Cambodian civilians were, but when Cambodia fired at us, we had to respond. In previous incidents, they fired into the sky to provoke us, but this time they fired directly at personnel with intent to kill. We have evidence of bullet traces at our bunker,” Nattapon said.
“We must respond in kind in line with the rules of engagement. What Cambodia should not have done was fire at a civilian area. Cambodia knew well that civilians were present.”
Nattapon’s Thoughts on Potential War and Cambodia’s Strategy
When asked if he believed Cambodia was provoking a war, Nattapon said he did not think it would escalate to a level of war. However, he suggested that Cambodia was trying to create a conflict scene to portray itself as the victim.
Nattapon stated that Cambodia’s aim was to frame Thailand as the aggressor and capture the international community's attention, much like its actions at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, where it sent civilians to confront Thai troops.
Nattapon added that the annual General Border Committee’s meeting would be indefinitely postponed, and special meetings would no longer be held, as such meetings were deemed ineffective.
From now on, Nattapon stated, the government would deal with Cambodia through the mechanisms of the government and the Foreign Ministry, without relying on bilateral committee meetings.
ASEAN Interim Observation Team’s Role
Nattapon confirmed that the ASEAN Interim Observation Team (AOT) was still operating at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to investigate the incident. He clarified that the AOT's operation was separate from the joint declaration between the two prime ministers, as the AOT was established under ASEAN's resolution.