Nattapon calls Tea Seiha to protest over firing into civilian zone

“We must respond in kind in line with the rules of engagement. What Cambodia should not have done was fire at a civilian area. Cambodia knew well that civilians were present.”

Nattapon’s Thoughts on Potential War and Cambodia’s Strategy

When asked if he believed Cambodia was provoking a war, Nattapon said he did not think it would escalate to a level of war. However, he suggested that Cambodia was trying to create a conflict scene to portray itself as the victim.

Nattapon stated that Cambodia’s aim was to frame Thailand as the aggressor and capture the international community's attention, much like its actions at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, where it sent civilians to confront Thai troops.

Changes in Diplomatic Approach

Nattapon added that the annual General Border Committee’s meeting would be indefinitely postponed, and special meetings would no longer be held, as such meetings were deemed ineffective.

From now on, Nattapon stated, the government would deal with Cambodia through the mechanisms of the government and the Foreign Ministry, without relying on bilateral committee meetings.

ASEAN Interim Observation Team’s Role

Nattapon confirmed that the ASEAN Interim Observation Team (AOT) was still operating at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to investigate the incident. He clarified that the AOT's operation was separate from the joint declaration between the two prime ministers, as the AOT was established under ASEAN's resolution.

