Thailand Eyes Global ‘Safe Haven’ Status as BOI Pivots to Secure Production Base Amid Middle East Conflict

Investment chief Narit Therdsteerasakdi fast-tracks EV, semiconductor, and clean energy agendas to position Thailand as a stable jigsaw in the new world order.

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is moving to transform regional instability into economic opportunity, positioning the kingdom as a "Safe and Secure Production Base" for multinational firms fleeing geopolitical volatility.

As the conflict in the Middle East drives up global energy and logistics costs, Thailand is pitching its stability to investors looking to de-risk their global supply chains.

Narit Therdsteerasakdi, secretary-general of the BOI, stated that the current global tensions are not merely short-term disruptions but are becoming embedded in a "New World Order."

In response, Thailand is highlighting four core pillars of security—Food, Energy, Supply Chain, and Human Security—to prove its indispensability to the global economy.

A Critical Link in Global Supply

Thailand already holds a dominant position in several key sectors that the BOI intends to leverage:

Supply Chain: The kingdom produces 70-80% of the world’s hard disk drives and ranks first in ASEAN for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production.

EV Hub: Thailand has cemented its status as the largest electric vehicle (EV) production hub in Southeast Asia and the largest outside of China.

Human Security: The nation’s established reputation as a regional medical and wellness hub is being framed as a key asset for multinational workforces.



