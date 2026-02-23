BOI approves 10bn-baht push to build humanoid robot parts base in Thailand

Five Chinese firms to set up Thailand’s first humanoid-robot parts base

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment promotion applications for five major Chinese companies to establish what it calls the country’s first production base for humanoid robot components, with initial investment valued at more than 10 billion baht.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said the projects are aimed at building a high-tech supply chain in Thailand and supporting “industries of the future”.

The approved applicants are Hangzhou Seenpin Electromechanical Transmission, Beite Technology, Sanhua Intelligent Drives, Tuopu Technology and Xusheng Group.