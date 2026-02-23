BOI approves 10bn-baht push to build humanoid robot parts base in Thailand

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment promotion applications for five major Chinese companies to establish what it calls the country’s first production base for humanoid robot components, with initial investment valued at more than 10 billion baht.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said the projects are aimed at building a high-tech supply chain in Thailand and supporting “industries of the future”.
The approved applicants are Hangzhou Seenpin Electromechanical Transmission, Beite Technology, Sanhua Intelligent Drives, Tuopu Technology and Xusheng Group.
According to the BOI, the projects will produce key parts such as robot frames and motion-control systems, with factories planned in Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong.
Project focus by company:
The BOI said the main target market is supplying components for “Tesla Bot” (Tesla’s humanoid robot project, also known as Optimus), as well as other major technology firms including Apple, Samsung and Huawei.
Narit said Thailand is building a new industrial base to serve as a “new growth engine”, building on the country’s existing strengths in industrial parts manufacturing and laying the groundwork for a robotics and automation cluster.
The BOI expects the investments to create more than 1,000 high-skill jobs and to spur the use of domestic raw materials and parts worth around 45 billion baht a year.
It also cited estimates that the global humanoid robot market could exceed 200 billion baht by 2030, with average annual growth of about 130%.