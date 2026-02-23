BLACKPINK make history with 100 million YouTube subscribers

YG Entertainment and YouTube said on February 21 that BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel surpassed 100 million subscribers at 7.31 pm on February 20, becoming the first Official Artist Channel to reach the milestone.

The record was achieved about nine years and eight months after the channel launched on June 28, 2016.

To celebrate the historic achievement, YouTube presented a custom Red Diamond Creator Award to all four members, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa, an honour reserved for creators at the very highest subscriber tier.

YouTube said BLACKPINK have captivated audiences worldwide with fierce performances and a string of mega-hit tracks, while Lyor Cohen, global head of music at Google and YouTube, called the milestone “truly historic”, saying it reflects the deep bond between the group and fans worldwide, and their unmatched global influence.