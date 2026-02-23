Gen Natthaphon not approached for new cabinet, urges permanent fence at Khlong Luek–Thmor Dar

February 23, 2026 — At the Royal Thai Air Force, Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit spoke about work during the final period before a new government is formed, saying he would continue working for the remaining two months. At present, he said no one had come to speak with him, and he asked not to answer in detail, saying he would continue working until the end of his term.

Asked again whether there were unresolved tasks for which he remained responsible, he said there were none, adding that everything was progressing gradually and any outstanding matters would be completed. He said the Defence Council meeting had emphasised that Thailand’s armed forces must be the country’s main security pillar.

He said that going forward he wanted the military commanders to broaden their thinking beyond military matters alone. He said that in the past he had pushed for a comprehensive approach rather than focusing only on the military — including foreign affairs, international politics, social psychology and the economy. He said he wanted commanders to take these frameworks into account and, when attending National Security Council meetings, to present ideas across those areas as well. He added that it was not that he was more capable than others, saying everyone is very capable, but that because he had worked in the National Security Council, government and parliament before, he had more information about what should be done and therefore offered suggestions.