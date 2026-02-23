Gen Natthaphon not approached for new cabinet, urges permanent fence at Khlong Luek–Thmor Dar

February 23, 2026 — At the Royal Thai Air Force, Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit spoke about work during the final period before a new government is formed, saying he would continue working for the remaining two months. At present, he said no one had come to speak with him, and he asked not to answer in detail, saying he would continue working until the end of his term.
Asked again whether there were unresolved tasks for which he remained responsible, he said there were none, adding that everything was progressing gradually and any outstanding matters would be completed. He said the Defence Council meeting had emphasised that Thailand’s armed forces must be the country’s main security pillar.
He said that going forward he wanted the military commanders to broaden their thinking beyond military matters alone. He said that in the past he had pushed for a comprehensive approach rather than focusing only on the military — including foreign affairs, international politics, social psychology and the economy. He said he wanted commanders to take these frameworks into account and, when attending National Security Council meetings, to present ideas across those areas as well. He added that it was not that he was more capable than others, saying everyone is very capable, but that because he had worked in the National Security Council, government and parliament before, he had more information about what should be done and therefore offered suggestions.
Asked whether his three to four months as defence minister meant he had “gone as far as possible”, Gen Natthaphon said he did not want to answer whether it was “as far as it goes”. He said that whatever position he has held, he believes people should not think they had more time or could have done better, but should instead do their best with whatever time they have. He said he believes he has done his best with the time available, and declined to answer whether he would remain in the role.
Later on February 23, after the Defence Council meeting, Gen Natthaphon said he had reiterated the issue of building fencing along the 798-kilometre Thai-Cambodia border. He said that after Thailand’s most recent military operation, areas that had been secured needed to continue to be held. He said most Cambodian soldiers deployed this time lacked discipline and could encroach again, so Thai forces must continue to maintain troops.
He said it must also be accepted that Thailand cannot maintain forces in the same way forever because doing so requires a large budget. He said he had asked the military commanders to consider carefully which areas require continued troop presence because territory must be protected. Areas with frequent crossings — such as Ban Khlong Luek, Sa Kaeo, and Thmor Dar, Trat — may require permanent fencing, combined with electronic fencing in some areas and CCTV cameras around the perimeter, while trying to save the armed forces’ budget as much as possible.
He also said areas that can be developed into tourism sites — whether at Phu Makuea, Si Sa Ket, or Chong An Ma and Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani — could be developed into attractions or memorial sites so there is continuous activity, allowing people to observe changes on the ground and whether neighbouring forces are encroaching.
He added that livelihoods should be provided for veterans through self-defence border villages, saying the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment agreed. He said that if measures are implemented across all dimensions, troop withdrawals would be possible.