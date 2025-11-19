Nattaphon orders top-level military readiness and sets mid-December deadline for temporary markers at Ban Nong Chan

On November 19, 2025, at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit chaired the 10/2025 Defence Council meeting, joined by Armed Forces commander Gen Ukrit Boontanon and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police.

Two key issues: mine clearance and border management

Gen Nattaphon said the Thai–Cambodian border situation remains under a temporary suspension of the Joint Declaration. He outlined two critical tasks for the armed forces:

Humanitarian demining along Thai sovereign territory Managing the border zone, particularly in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo

He said mine clearance was completed on November 17, and temporary boundary marker installation began on November 19.

He explained that the area is marked with blue and red lines, and temporary markers will be placed along the red line, with work expected to finish by mid-December.