Nattaphon orders top-level military readiness and sets mid-December deadline for temporary markers at Ban Nong Chan

On November 19, 2025, at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit chaired the 10/2025 Defence Council meeting, joined by Armed Forces commander Gen Ukrit Boontanon and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police.
Gen Nattaphon said the Thai–Cambodian border situation remains under a temporary suspension of the Joint Declaration. He outlined two critical tasks for the armed forces:
He said mine clearance was completed on November 17, and temporary boundary marker installation began on November 19.
He explained that the area is marked with blue and red lines, and temporary markers will be placed along the red line, with work expected to finish by mid-December.
Gen Nattaphon said that once marker installation is complete, Thailand and Cambodia must negotiate the relocation of Cambodian residents living below the red line — estimated at more than 200 families.
He added that the Cabinet has authorised the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) to handle this matter.
The Defence Minister emphasised that ASEAN Observers (AOT) must be present at all stages — mine clearance, border management and marker installation:
“Their presence will prevent Cambodia from twisting the narrative or escalating the situation, as seen previously.”
He also instructed units to maintain full support for troops along the border under the programme “Water flows, lights on, good roads, internet available”, prioritising the eastern frontier.
Gen Nattaphon said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the creation of a Border Security Policy Committee, comprising:
This small-circle mechanism will address security issues before they go to the National Security Council, enabling faster and more coordinated responses.
Asked whether holding another GBC meeting contradicts his earlier stance of refusing dialogue with Cambodia, Nattaphon said:
“The GBC meets annually. The previous one was extraordinary. After that, I said I would not continue discussions. But if the Cabinet orders it, I must comply.”
He confirmed the upcoming GBC meeting will focus only on Ban Nong Chan and how to handle the relocation process after marker installation.
When asked about maximum readiness to counter Cambodian incursions, Gen Nattaphon declined operational details but stated:
“If Cambodian forces cross the operation line, troops may apply rules of engagement immediately.”
Pressed whether this means troops may open fire, he replied:
“First, issue a verbal warning.
If they cross again, fire a warning shot.
If they cross further, fire directly.”
Gen Nattaphon said the Defence Ministry has asked the Foreign Ministry to formally condemn Cambodia for sending previously released prisoners of war back into combat:
“It violates the Geneva Convention and the Ottawa Treaty. Cambodia has ignored these rules repeatedly. We cannot take decisive action, but continued condemnation will undermine their international credibility.”
He reiterated that Thailand has not released the remaining POWs because Cambodia’s hostility has not yet ceased.