Nattaphon unveils 4 key policies, prioritising border security within 4 months

Speaking at the Ministry headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday, Nattaphon revealed four key policies that will guide the Ministry’s priorities in the next four months. Following his swearing-in on Wednesday evening, Nattaphon confirmed that the Ministry will concentrate primarily on security issues.
Other government policy initiatives will be handled by relevant ministries, with Nattaphon assigning Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen to visit Si Sa Ket province after the Cambodian military's provocative actions at the Chong Phu Phee border post, violating agreements outlined by the General Border Committee (GBC).
Nattaphon highlighted that Adul’s extensive network and experience as a former commander of the Second Army Area would help streamline efforts in resolving the border issue.
Nattaphon also mentioned that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation would no longer be necessary, as the newly appointed government, which includes a full 36-member Cabinet, will oversee security matters.
The National Security Council (NSC) will handle communication efforts with the public, with the Prime Minister overseeing security policy as part of his portfolio, especially given his additional role as Minister of Interior.
The Ministry of Defence is set to implement key policies over the next four months, tackling not only the Thai-Cambodian border but also issues in the southern border provinces, Thai-Myanmar border concerns, and disaster response efforts, particularly in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.
Nattaphon has already committed to addressing water-related issues, including the construction of flood barriers. Furthermore, he plans to push forward with these urgent matters while preparing for the budget submission for the next fiscal year.
As part of his policy focus, Nattaphon emphasised that the government statement to Parliament on September 29 will be concise due to the limited four-month time frame, acknowledging that over-promising without delivering would invite criticism.
Nattaphon clarifies sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, refutes Cambodian claims
Nattaphon has firmly denied the Cambodian government's claims over Ban Nong Chan, reaffirming that the area is Thai territory. This follows the release of an audio clip allegedly featuring Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, in which he is said to have referred to the area as Cambodian.
Nattaphon stressed that the sovereignty of Thailand over the disputed area is clear, as previously confirmed by the Burapha Task Force, which outlined the boundaries with the red and blue lines.
He explained that during the most recent meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), Thailand emphasised that the territory below the red line belongs to Thailand, and only that area was under discussion.
Addressing the issue of the Cambodian families residing in the area, Nattaphon noted that while Thailand follows legal procedures to handle illegal immigration, it also considers humanitarian concerns.
He understands that immediate relocation of Cambodians is not possible, so he suggested that Cambodian authorities propose a plan. However, there has been no progress, as both sides have been passing responsibility back and forth.
Regarding the ongoing border tensions and the Ban Nong Chan protests, Nattaphon made it clear that he would not comment on Prawit’s statements but reiterated that under the red line, the territory is Thai.
He emphasised the government's duty to protect its sovereignty and ensure the well-being of its citizens, noting that Thailand would act within the framework of Thai law while also listening to Cambodia’s side.