Nattaphon unveils 4 key policies, prioritising border security within 4 months

Nattaphon clarifies sovereignty over Ban Nong Chan, refutes Cambodian claims

Nattaphon has firmly denied the Cambodian government's claims over Ban Nong Chan, reaffirming that the area is Thai territory. This follows the release of an audio clip allegedly featuring Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, in which he is said to have referred to the area as Cambodian.

Nattaphon stressed that the sovereignty of Thailand over the disputed area is clear, as previously confirmed by the Burapha Task Force, which outlined the boundaries with the red and blue lines.

He explained that during the most recent meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), Thailand emphasised that the territory below the red line belongs to Thailand, and only that area was under discussion.

Addressing the issue of the Cambodian families residing in the area, Nattaphon noted that while Thailand follows legal procedures to handle illegal immigration, it also considers humanitarian concerns.

He understands that immediate relocation of Cambodians is not possible, so he suggested that Cambodian authorities propose a plan. However, there has been no progress, as both sides have been passing responsibility back and forth.

Regarding the ongoing border tensions and the Ban Nong Chan protests, Nattaphon made it clear that he would not comment on Prawit’s statements but reiterated that under the red line, the territory is Thai.

He emphasised the government's duty to protect its sovereignty and ensure the well-being of its citizens, noting that Thailand would act within the framework of Thai law while also listening to Cambodia’s side.